Alabama DHR warning SNAP recipients about text message scams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources is urging SNAP recipients to watch out for text message scams.
The DHR said in a news release that the text messages request personal information like Social Security numbers, bank account number, and SNAP electronic benefits transfer card or PIN numbers.
Some of the messages claim people have been selected to receive SNAP benefits or food stamps.
“Identity thieves are using new tricks in hopes of catching SNAP recipients off guard during this time of heightened uncertainty. It is so important to take the precautions necessary to protect your identity, along with the integrity of this vital program. Following these simple but effective tips can greatly reduce your risk of harm," said Alabama DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner.
DHR says you should never provide personal information to to an unfamiliar person or organization. You should not click on any links in an unexpected text message, and you should delete messages that look like scams.
According to DHR, you should be cautious of those pressuring you to “act now!”
DHR added that you should not trust the caller ID. It might look like a local number, but scammers can use “spoofing” technology to disguise their phone number.
SNAP recipients who are unsure if a request for information to legitimate should contact their local DHR office.
