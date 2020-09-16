Some Elba residents asked to voluntarily evacuate over flood risks

ELBA, Ala. (WSFA) - Hurricane Sally’s heavy rains are prompting the mayor of Elba to ask some residents to voluntarily evacuate ahead of possible flooding.
Elba has a history of dealing with floods. Located in south Alabama’s Coffee County, it last saw historic flooding in 2015 that destroyed more than 180 homes.
Mayor Mickey Murdock said the latest information he’s been given indicates the Pea River will rise to roughly the same levels as it did five years ago.
Murdock said he’s now asking everyone who had to evacuate for that flood to voluntarily evacuate now, if they feel it’s necessary. He added that anyone who lived close to the flooded area in Dec. 2015 to consider evacuating, as well.
Mayor Murdock stressed that, for now, any evacuations would be voluntary. He said the Pea River forecast could improve or worsen based on Hurricane Sally’s track.
The mayor said he expects an update from the National Weather Service Wednesday afternoon.
