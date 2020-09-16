FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Sally has made landfall along the Alabama coast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day due to the likelihood of impactful weather with the arrival of Hurricane Sally. The storm will bring torrential rain, flooding, isolated tornadoes and some strong wind to parts of the state.
Sally has officially made landfall early on Wednesday morning along the Alabama Gulf Coast.
It will then move very slowly northeast and then turn eastward. This track will bring the center of the storm across central and south Alabama.
Exactly what you should expect depends on exactly where you live and the exact track of the storm.
As we see it now, here’s how the threat breaks down. First, flooding. Heavy rain will bring widespread 4-10″ rainfall totals to much of south and southeast Alabama, with lighter amounts in the western counties. This will likely produce areas of flooding, particularly by Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.
The eastward shift in Sally’s track also brings another problem into the far southern counties of our area - wind damage. 40-60 mph wind is possible in the southern counties of Alabama, and that could be enough to produce localized tree damage and some scattered power outages. Again, the time of maximum concern is Wednesday, Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
The tornado risk will essentially follow the track - so as it has shifted eastward, so has the tornado risk. The greatest risk of a tornado comes on Wednesday and Wednesday night, and is mainly for the far southern counties of the state. The risk is low, but not zero. We won’t rule out an isolated, quick, spin-up tornado or two.
There’s no need for panic, we’ve been through worse. But, there is a need for preparation. If you live in a flood-prone location, prepare now for the possibility of flooding. If you live in a mobile home, make sure you have multiple, reliable ways of getting weather warnings on Wednesday, and that you’re able to reach a safer structure quickly in the event of a tornado warning.
We will continue to adjust the forecast as new information becomes available, so it’s vital that you check back for updates.
