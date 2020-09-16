FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Sally will impact Alabama for the next 24 hours

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day due to the impactful weather we are currently experiencing thanks to the arrival of Sally. Now a tropical storm, Sally will still continue to bring torrential rain, flooding concerns, strong wind and isolated tornadoes to parts of the state.
Sally officially made landfall early Wednesday morning along the Alabama Gulf Coast.
It is now very slowly moving north-northeast into parts of south and central Alabama.
Exactly what you should expect depends on exactly where you live and the exact track of the storm...
As we see it now, here’s how the threat breaks down:
First, flooding. Heavy rain will bring widespread 4-10″ rainfall totals to much of south and southeast Alabama, with lighter amounts in the western counties. This will likely produce areas of flooding and flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for our entire coverage region.
The the center of Sally’s circulation crawls closer into south Alabama, another problem arises- wind damage. 40-60 mph wind is possible in the southern counties of Alabama, and that could be enough to produce localized tree damage and some scattered power outages. There is also a Wind Advisory in effect for most of Central Alabama where winds of 20 - 30 mph are possible. The time of maximum concern is Wednesday, Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
The tornado risk will essentially follow the track - so as it has shifted eastward, so has the tornado risk. The greatest risk of a tornado now - Wednesday night, and is mainly for the far southern counties of the state.
The risk is low, but not zero. We won’t rule out an isolated, quick, spin-up tornado or two. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the following counties until 6pm Wednesday: Coffee, Conecuh, Covington, Dale, Escambia, Geneva, Henry, and Houston.
There’s no need for panic, we’ve been through worse. But, there is a need for preparation. If you live in a flood-prone location, prepare now for the possibility of flooding. If you live in a mobile home, make sure you have multiple, reliable ways of getting weather warnings on Wednesday, and that you’re able to reach a safer structure quickly in the event of a tornado warning.
We will continue to adjust the forecast as new information becomes available, so it’s vital that you check back for updates.
