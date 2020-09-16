Former student found guilty of attempted rape, sodomy at Prattville High

Chief Deputy District Attorney CJ Robinson said, “I am so proud of our victim in this case. She is a true hero and I hope my daughter can grow up to be as brave and as strong as her one day. Her resolve helped lock him up and keep another young girl from being his next victim. At the end of the day, this was a 14 year old girl who did absolutely nothing wrong that was targeted, lured into a remote area and sexually assaulted. But she fought back and was able to escape. The defendant picked the wrong girl and he can spend the next 50 years in prison thinking about it."