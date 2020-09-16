Former student found guilty of attempted rape, sodomy at Prattville High

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A jury has found LaDarious Starks guilty of attempted rape and sodomy.
He was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Prosecutors say Starks tried to rape a 14-year-old female in a restroom at Prattville High School in December 2018.
Both were students at the time.
The prosecution told the jury the victim was at school late that day making up work after she was absent due to a sports injury. Prosecutors say Starks saw her outside the school waiting for her ride and told her a teacher needed to see her.
The state says video evidence showed Starks following the victim down the hallway toward a teacher’s classroom, then pulled her into a boy’s restroom. He allegedly threatened to shoot the victim or hurt her family if she didn’t comply.
The state says he sodomized the victim and attempted to rape her before she broke free.
Chief Deputy District Attorney CJ Robinson said, “I am so proud of our victim in this case. She is a true hero and I hope my daughter can grow up to be as brave and as strong as her one day. Her resolve helped lock him up and keep another young girl from being his next victim. At the end of the day, this was a 14 year old girl who did absolutely nothing wrong that was targeted, lured into a remote area and sexually assaulted. But she fought back and was able to escape. The defendant picked the wrong girl and he can spend the next 50 years in prison thinking about it."
