Geneva County roads deemed impassable due to flooding

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities in Geneva County have closed all roads and bridges until further notice because of flooding.
The EMA director indicated there may also be a voluntary evacuation order issued for residents near Simmons Creek.
Officials say it’s important motorists steer clear of rising water and stay off the roads if possible.
“As you can see behind me here, most of our streets look like what’s behind us back here. We’ve got traffic going through. and cars getting stalled out,” said Geneva Police Chief Tony Clemmons. “And, we’re having to push them out or get wreckers in there to do this. If they just stay at home until the water dried down a little bit, then they can get out and ride the roads.”
By Friday, water bodies in Geneva County are expected to rise to near flood stage levels.
