Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Mobile have curfews

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WBRC) - Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has put a dusk to dawn 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in place until further notice for the City of Mobile.
The curfew is in effect until further notice.
Due to the hazardous road conditions, a city-wide curfew in is extended in Gulf Shores until further notice.
Officials say the WC Holmes Bridge, located on Highway 59 crossing the Intracoastal Waterway, will remain closed for entry into Gulf Shores until further notice. Residents and property owners living south of the Intracoastal Waterway will be able to cross with a valid Hurricane Re-Entry Pass. Contractors will also be granted access with a current Contractor Re-Entry Pass. These passes are available for pick up or purchase at City Hall during regular business hours, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Curfew has been extended until 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning. From the City of Orange Beach: Do not get on the roadways. The best way for you to help is to check on your neighbors and those around you. Take care of each other. We are assessing damage and answering calls for service. We will update as we can.
