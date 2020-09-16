Manufacturing company opening first US facility in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mountain Top Industries is making its U.S. debut in Montgomery.
The Denmark-based company manufactures aluminum roll covers for pickup trucks.
Wednesday’s announcement means about $13.3 million in capital investment and will support 90 full-time jobs.
“The Montgomery plant is viewed as a big commitment by Mountain Top to the automotive accessory and parts market in North America. We’re incredibly grateful to the amount of support we have received from the state and local officials in making this project a reality,” said plant manager Tab Bruce
“We’re going to continue to press on to make sure that we can bring top quality jobs for the good people that live, work and play in Montgomery County, in the city of Montgomery, and we want to continue to be a partner," said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.
The new 73,000 square foot-facility is located in Montgomery Industrial Park.
Production is set to start in the beginning of 2021.
