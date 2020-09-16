Mayor: Hurricane Sally leaves 1 dead, 1 missing in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WSFA) - Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon says one person is dead and one person is missing after Hurricane Sally swept through the city Wednesday morning.
Kennon said the fatality happened on the north side of Orange Beach, where there was a significant amount of flooding.
According to Kennon, there were about 120 rescues. Between 50 and 60 people are in shelters
Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday morning. It has downgraded to a tropical storm.
