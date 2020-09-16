Money being raised for ASU student Adam Dowdell’s funeral

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A GoFundMe fundraiser has been established to help pay for Alabama State University student Adam Dowdell’s funeral.
Dowdell, 22, was found dead Monday not far from campus. He had been missing for nearly a week.
On the GoFundMe page, Dowdell’s mother, Toya Cohill, asked for prayers for her family and thanked the community.
“I also want to thank everyone who has help and search sent phone call, text message, and showed love shared post after post after post," Cohill said.
Dowdell was last seen alive on ASU’s campus on Sept. 8. His mother said he’d left with another person to visit an ATM and never returned.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. A cash reward is being offered for information in the case.
If you have any information, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP. You can also download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
