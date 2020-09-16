Not Guilty: Firefighter pleads to charges he molested woman confined to wheelchair

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A former firefighter charged with molesting a woman confined to a wheelchair has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges. 57-year old Steven Hallford is scheduled for trial on November 16.
“The victim in this case was basically defenseless,” Dothan Police Captain Will Glover told WTVY after officers arrested Hallford in October 2019.
Investigators believe, while on duty, Hallford assisted the woman after she fell from her wheelchair. He allegedly returned to her home in Dothan, while off duty, and committed the crimes.
Hallford resigned from the Dothan Fire Department where he worked for several years. He then went to work in Slocomb where he was employed at the time of his arrest. He resigned.
A Houston County Grand Jury indicted Hallford, who is freed on bond, on four counts of Sodomy and one count of Rape.
