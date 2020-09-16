PowerSouth issues high water notification at Gantt and Point A Lakes

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - PowerSouth issued a high-water notification Wednesday due to heavy rainfall from Hurricane Sally.
The energy company said in a news release that it has initiated a controlled release at Gantt and Point A Dams.
“Rainfall from Hurricane Sally has dramatically increased water levels,” said PowerSouth Communications Manager Baynard Ward. “When water levels at the dams reach a predetermined level, we work with local Emergency Management Agencies to notify the public of potential downstream flooding.”
Company operators manage its hydroelectric dams in accordance with state and federal statues to maintain the levels of Point A and Gantt Lakes within acceptable operating standards, according to PowerSouth.
“Our operators allow all incoming water flow to pass through the dams, using the gates to manage river flow and maintain lake levels,” Ward said. “Our FERC operating license requires us to maintain the natural flow of the river, so all water that flows into the lakes is released into the Conecuh River at the Point A Dam.”
The company said safety is its top priority.
“We will continue to monitor the lake levels and will adjust gates as needed to safely operate the Gantt and Point A Dams,” Ward said. “We advise property owners along the lakefront and downstream to remain vigilant of river and weather conditions. Please take the appropriate precautions against flooding.”
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.