3 rescued after being swept into storm pipe in Andalusia

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Three people were rescued Wednesday afternoon after being sucked into a storm pipe near Robinson Park in Andalusia.
A man and his two teenage sons were reportedly paddleboarding when they were swept away by swift current caused by heavy rain from Hurricane Sally around 2:40.
They were pulled into the pipe on Walker Street and emerged on Madison Avenue about 65 yards away.
Andalusia Fire Captain Shannon Kelly said the water was so high at the time that the pipe wasn’t visible, and there wasn’t any air to breathe inside.
“They said they basically just held their breath and swam really hard. They are extremely luck," Kelly said.
The three weren’t injured.
