Tracking Hurricane Sally: Damage reports, road closures, power outages

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As Hurricane Sally slowly moves into Alabama, damage reports in south and central parts of the state could start coming in. We’ll update this page with details as they become available.
LATEST WEATHER REPORTS - Click here for the latest from the WSFA First Alert weather team.
POWER OUTAGES (As of 9:45 a.m.)
- Alabama Power - Wilcox County (380), Lowndes County (100)
- Central Alabama Electric Cooperative - 340 without service in Coffee, Covington counties.
ROAD CLOSURES
- Crenshaw County roads deemed impassible.
- All streets within the City of Opp closed at noon Wednesday.
SCHOOL CLOSURES - Check your system here.
