USPS suspends some Ala. operations due to Hurricane Sally

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Due to issues brought by Hurricane Sally, the U.S. Postal Service says it is having to suspend operations at some locations in Alabama until further notice.
The following Post Offices will not have delivery or retail service, effective Sept. 16, until further notice:
- Andalusia, 520 E Three Notch St, 36420
- Beatrice, 291 Moore St, 36425
- Brewton, 323 Belleville Ave, 36426
- Castleberry, 2742 S Jackson St, 36432
- Coy, 5092 J M Brooks Rd, 36435
- Excel, 10 Main St, 36439
- Flomaton, 417 Palafox St, 36441
- Florala, 1045 5th St, 36442
- Franklin, 102 Main St, 36444
- Frisco City, 27 Church St, 36445
- Fulton, 152 Main St, 36446
- Georgiana, 248 N Miranda Ave., 36033
- Grove Hill, 102 Main St, 36451
- Kinston, 216 N Main St, 36453
- Lockhart, 1550 Chippeway St, 36455
- Mc Kenzie, 83 N Garland Rd, 36456
- Mexia, 4891 Highway 47 S, 36458
- Monroeville, 16 N Alabama Ave, 36460
- Opp, 710 Old Perry Store Rd, 36467
- Perdue Hill, 10111 Us Highway 84 W, 36470
- Peterman, 885 Old Peterman Hwy, 36471
- Red Level, 28906 Smiley St, 36474
- Repton, 1801 Conaly St, 36475
- River Falls, 24805 Covington St, 36476
- Samson, 33 S Broad St, 36477
- Uriah, 77 Cemetery St, 36480
- Vredenburgh, 34 Church St, 36481
- Whatley, 1009 Main St, 36482
- Wing, 2989 Al Highway 137, 36483
- East Brewton, 505 Forrest Ave, Brewton, 36426
- Evergreen, 200 Rural St, 36401
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.