Alabama Power reports 26K without service in central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Power is working to restore service to around 160,000 customers statewide. About 26,000 of those outages are in central Alabama, as of 7 a.m. Thursday.
Hurricane Sally caused widespread outages in central Alabama by snapping trees and limbs, which fell and damaged transmission lines.
Outages are currently being reported in these areas:
- Montgomery County: 10,500
- Elmore County: 4,200
- Tallapoosa County: 2,900
- Autauga County: 2,400
- Lowndes County: 1,600
- Butler County: 1,300
- Lee County: 1,200
- Dallas County: 1,100
- Wilcox County: 200
- Bullock County: 150
Details on outages from other power providers for Thursday morning was not immediately available. Continue checking for additional updates.
Work to restore service to all customers will go on throughout the day. Additional crews from other areas will also arrive this morning to support.
