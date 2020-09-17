Flooding concern continues in Elba, river expected to crest

ELBA, Ala. (WSFA) - After Sally hit Alabama Wednesday, there are still concerns for flooding in Elba as the Pea River continues to rise.
Elba Mayor Mickey Murdock says he believes the levee will be OK. However, the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers is looking at the levee to make sure it’s good to go. They’re encouraged by what they’re seeing.
Murdock said he doesn’t think they’ll see what they saw in the 1990 floods, but the water is rising in other parts of the river.
“The problem is I think the water is rising in other areas,” he said.
According to Murdock, around 50 homes are at risk.
The river is expected to crest Friday. However, officials don’t expect the levee to be an issue Thursday night and don’t expect flooding in downtown Elba.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.