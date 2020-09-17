’It’s been rough’: Homeowners check damage in Fort Morgan

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The strong winds from Hurricane Sally knocked down dozens of trees along Fort Morgan Road. Heavy winds snapped some trees in half.
There is some pretty extensive damage in Fort Morgan. WBRC FOX6 NEWS Reporter Josh Gauntt had walked through about a foot of water to get to Bill Blain’s house to see the damage to his home.
A tree was knocked down on Blain’s shed. A shed he stores his generator and pump in, tools he needs to try and recover. Blain rode out the storm in his home. He lives on the Mobile Bay side and he couldn’t help but get emotional when talking about what he went through.
Blain said, “It’s been rough. I can’t, I can’t say I was scared. I was aware of what was going on. I’ve always been knowledgeable of tropical systems but this wasn’t the experience I signed up for.”
Bill says the first thing he did after the storm was check on his humming bird feeders to make sure they were okay so that the humming birds would have something to drink.
He’s a helper and now all the neighbors have been lending a hand to help each other to try and move forward as best as they can.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.