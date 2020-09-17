Ivey to update hurricane’s impact in 10 a.m. news conference

Ivey to update hurricane’s impact in 10 a.m. news conference
Gov. Kay Ivey, seen here updating the state on Hurricane Sally ahead of its landfall, will give another press conference Thursday morning looking at its impact. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | September 17, 2020 at 8:45 AM CDT - Updated September 17 at 8:49 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey will hold a news conference Thursday morning to update residents about the ongoing impact on the state from Hurricane Sally.

Ivey’s news conference will begin at 10 a.m. and WSFA 12 News will carry it on-air, online, and via our mobile app at that time.

[WATCH LIVE: You can watch this starting at 10 a.m. here]

The governor will be joined by Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings, Adjutant General of the Alabama National Guard Sheryl Gordon, and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Secretary Hal Taylor.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.