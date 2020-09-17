Ivey to update hurricane’s impact in 10 a.m. news conference

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey will hold a news conference Thursday morning to update residents about the ongoing impact on the state from Hurricane Sally.
Ivey’s news conference will begin at 10 a.m. and WSFA 12 News will carry it on-air, online, and via our mobile app at that time.
The governor will be joined by Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings, Adjutant General of the Alabama National Guard Sheryl Gordon, and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Secretary Hal Taylor.
