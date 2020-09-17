Ivey to visit areas hit by Hurricane Sally in coming days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey said she plans to visit areas of Alabama hard hit by Hurricane Sally, but she’s waiting until it’s safe and so that her presence won’t affect first responders.
“I know yesterday was very hard,” Ivey said Thursday morning during a briefing with heads of the state EMA, ALEA, and National Guard. “We stand ready to support you in every way possible,” she added.
The disaster isn’t over yet despite Sally no longer being a hurricane. Alabama EMA Director Brian Hastings said flooding is expected through the weekend.
With roads and bridges affected by the storm, Ivey and other officials urged residents not to get out in attempts to view the damage.
Ivey asked residents to be patient as linemen "will be working in warp speed to try to get your power restored.”
She also asked residents to practice safety, warning about down power lines and leaving chainsaw use to those proficient with them.
“Sally was a very devastating and historic storm,” Hastings added, confirming multiple rescues had already been made.
Alabama National Guard Adjutant General Sheryl Gordon said the ALNG has five rescue teams and has already rescued 35 people. She added they also have transport teams ready to send supplies to areas that need it as well as security ready to help police.
ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said a swift water rescue team is active and that work is also under way to get roads cleared so teams can help get the power lines back running. He urged people not to drive, saying 12 inches of rain is enough to float a vehicle.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.