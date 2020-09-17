Montgomery Red Cross helping south Alabama Sally victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Red Cross workers in central Alabama are stepping in to help those in the south who were impacted by Sally.
Sally hit the coast as a hurricane. Although weakening to a tropical storm Wednesday, it left widespread damage and flooding.
The Montgomery Red Cross emergency Red Cross vehicle deployed Thursday morning to go help people in Mobile.
The Red Cross has also set up a shelter in Ozark to help storm victims.
Montgomery will be a staging area for other Red Cross emergency response vehicles and response supplies. A staging area will be at Frazer United Methodist Church.
Five to seven emergency response vehicles will arrive in Montgomery Thursday from Red Cross locations in Alabama. Ten more are expected in Montgomery Friday from other southern states, including Georgia, Mississippi and the Carolinas.
Multiple 18-wheelers full of personal protective equipment ar also coming to Montgomery. This is to help with fighting COVID-19 along with helping storm victims.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.