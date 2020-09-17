No eagle flights in Jordan-Hare stadium during Auburn’s 2020 season

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University announced that eagle flights will not happen in Jordan-Hare Stadium for the 2020 football season in order to comply with the SEC policy of no live animals on the field.
The season will kick off at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 26 versus Kentucky.
The university said in a news release that bands, cheerleaders/spirit squads, and mascots will also be restricted from performing and being on the field before games and at halftime. The Tiger Walk is also put on hold
“Everyone who enters Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall will participate in a shared responsibility for the health and safety of our campus community,” director of athletics Allen Greene said. “We’re counting on all attendees to do their part by practicing physical distancing, personal hygiene and wearing face coverings. Adherence to these guidelines will lead to the safest possible gameday for everyone.”
Jordan-Hare Stadium capacity will be reduced to 20 percent to kick off the 2020 football season. The university said all general seating tickets outside of controlled premium spaces and those designated for home and visiting team player and coach guests will be reserved for Auburn students for the season opener.
The seating plan and configuration may change as the season progresses.
Fans attending the games are asked to park in on-campus lots that correspond with their seating location. According to the university, only designated permit parking lots will require a pass to get in. All other lots will be available on a first come, first served basis.
Tailgating will not be allowed on campus. RVs will not be allowed on campus. The Tiger Transit shuttle will not be running this season.
The university said that ticket holders will be provided with a recommended entry time and gate to make stadium entry easier.
Student sections are general admission. However, the university is asking students to sit in the designated sections listed on their ticket.
For the season opener, students are asked to sit in the orange chairbacks. Blue chairbacks will be for the home team and visiting player guests.
Social distancing markers will be put in place at gate entrances, and walk-through metal detectors will be operating this season. Auburn’s clear bag policy will remain in effect for the 2020 football season.
The university says individual hand sanitizer bottles not exceeding 3.4 ounces and disinfecting wipes will be allowed in the stadium.
Non-student ticket holders and staff will have their temperature taken before entering the stadium.
The university will have enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures in place throughout the stadium. Fans will have to wear face coverings while in the stadium. Stadium workers and athletics staff will also be wearing face masks.
The stadium will be providing a contactless experience throughout the stadium. All transactions for concessions and merchandise will be cashless, and there will be mobile only tickets.
There will be a limited selection of food items will be available for sale in addition to bottled water and Coca-Cola products this season, according to the university. All condiments will be pre-packaged.
The university said the following fan experiences will be placed on hold for the season:
- Game Day Auction Experiences
- Friday Football Luncheon
- Friday Football Locker Room Tours
- Tiger Transit Game Day Shuttles
- Band Gameday Practice
- Coca-Cola Fanfest
- Home Plate Tailgate
- Four-Corners Rally and Spirit March
- Tiger Walk
- Band March Around
- Wellness Kitchen Brunch
Auburn is reminding fans that plans for the season can change before and during the 2020, along with changes to public health guidelines related to COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.