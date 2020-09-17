Sally now a depression as river flooding concerns rise

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sally is continuing to move slowly to the east-northeast early Thursday morning. It has weakened to a tropical depression, and will lose tropical characteristics as it heads across Georgia today.
With its close proximity and counterclockwise rotation around the center of circulation, there will continue to be areas of drizzle and scattered showers throughout the morning and afternoon hours.
This will especially be true for areas east of I-65. If using the radar on your First Alert Weather App, it’s possible it may be raining where you are with little to nothing showing up. That’s because the rain will be light, the drop size very small and the clouds very low to the ground. In these special scenarios, radar can struggle to show anything even if light showers or drizzle are occurring.
A few peeks of sun are possible between any showers, which should lift us to near 80 degrees. It will still be slightly breezy, but nothing like yesterday. Winds should peak around 10-15 mph or so.
Quiet weather should take over and dictate the forecast Friday, this weekend and into next week as high pressure builds in to our northeast.
There may not be a whole bunch of sunshine Friday through Sunday, but it looks mainly dry. There could be a rain chance that develops in Southern Alabama as moisture may try to squeeze northward from the Gulf of Mexico, but that would be confined to the far southern tier of counties.
Highs will go from the 80s Friday into the upper 70s Saturday and mid-70s by Sunday! Those 70s will continue into next week with a slow warm-up towards 80 degrees by Wednesday as sunshine takes over the forecast.
River Flooding Update...
The latest river outlook for Central Alabama features a pair of “Moderate Flooding” forecasts. Both the Tallapoosa River at the Tallapoosa Water Plant and the Catoma Creek south of Montgomery are forecast to reach “Moderate Flooding."
No other rivers in Central Alabama are expected to exceed flood stage as it looks this morning.
The same cannot be said for Southern Alabama, however. That’s where a number of rivers and creeks are heading for “Moderate” and even “Major” flooding. That includes the following...
- Pea River at Elba and Ariton: moderate flooding expected
- Choctawhatchee River near Newton: major flooding expected
- Choctawhatchee River at Geneva: moderate flooding expected
- Conecuh River at River Falls and Brewton: minor flooding expected
- Murder Creek at Brewton: major flooding expected
- Styx River near Elsanor: major flooding expected
- Several rivers and creeks in the Florida Panhandle are expected to reach flood stage as well from Sally’s torrential rainfall
What Sally Brought to Central Alabama...
Peak wind gusts locally reached 30-50 mph, with Union Springs recording the highest gust of 51 mph. The most intense winds were confined to far southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.
That’s where hurricane-force gusts of 75-120 mph were recorded as Sally roared ashore. The highest wind gust report of 121 mph came from the Fort Morgan, Alabama, area.
Total rainfall was very impressive with Sally, especially across Southeast Alabama. That’s where rain totals of 6-12″ and widespread flooding concerns were/are common. Some of those locations include Troy, Union Springs, Enterprise, Opp, Elba, Dothan, Andalusia, Florala, Brewton, Greenville, Luverne, River Falls, Brantley, Brundidge, and Ozark.
The absolute heaviest rain fell in Baldwin and Mobile counties, in addition to the Florida Panhandle. Rain totals of 12-24″+ were common in those areas, where extreme flooding occurred.
