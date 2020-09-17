Sally’s impact postpones several high school football games in Ala.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association announced that several football games for Friday have been rescheduled.
Games were postponed due to damage and disruption of power caused by Hurricane Sally, according to the ASHAA.
The AHSAA said that games were rescheduled for Saturday and Monday.
One game will be played next week since both teams have an open date.
According to the AHSAA, the following games have been canceled:
- Lee-Montgomery vs. Russell County
- Fruitdale vs. Choctaw County
- Southern Choctaw vs. Millry
- R.C. Hatch vs. Ellwood Christian
- Verbena vs. Barbour County
- Talladega County vs. Victory Christian
- Orange Beach vs. Greene County
- Francis vs. Central, Coosa
- Thornsby vs. Calhoun
- Ider vs. Section
- Cottage Hill Christian vs. Lighthouse Christian
- Montevallo vs. Wilcox Central
- Pike Road vs. Rehobeth
- Helena vs. Pelham
- Grayson vs. Paul Bryant
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.