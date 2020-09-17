Thousands remain without power across Alabama following Sally

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thousands of Alabamians remain without power the day after Hurricane Sally swept across the state.
As of Thursday morning, Alabama Power reported about 160,000 without service statewide. The Alabama Rural Electric Association reported around 90,000 outages from those electric cooperatives able to provide numbers.
Most of the outages are in the Mobile area, but there are disruptions in service elsewhere.
Alabama Power said it had about 26,000 central Alabama outages as of 7 a.m. as Sally snapped trees and limbs, which fell and damaged transmission lines.
Alabama Power outages are currently being reported in these areas:
- Montgomery County: 10,500
- Elmore County: 4,200
- Tallapoosa County: 2,900
- Autauga County: 2,400
- Lowndes County: 1,600
- Butler County: 1,300
- Lee County: 1,200
- Dallas County: 1,100
- Wilcox County: 200
- Bullock County: 150
AREA reports outages from electric cooperatives, as of 4:30 a.m., in these areas:
- Baldwin EMC: 78281
- Central Alabama EC: 2215
- Covington: 2532
- Dixie EC: 1238
- Pea River EC:3
- Pioneer EC: 3242
- South Alabama EC: 1670
- Wiregrass EC: 0
- Tallapoosa River EC: 433
AREA said data remains unavailable from Clarke-Washington EMC and Southern Pine Electric Cooperative (Brewton) because conditions remained too dangerous to make assessments.
Crews are working as quickly as possible to restore service.
