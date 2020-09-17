Troy running back BJ Smith ready for return to the gridiron

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The road to recovery was a long one, but Troy running back BJ Smith never let his knee injury keep him down.
“A coach that means a lot to me told me that you got 24 hours to feel sorry for yourself, and I remembered that throughout the whole process, and so I tried to push myself every single day,” said Smith. “It’s been hard, you know, but nothing worth having is easy, and looking back, it definitely was worth it.”
Prior to his injury in 2019, the redshirt-senior rushed for 1,186 yards and 13 touchdowns. He ran for 108 yards and a touchdown in the Trojans' 2018 season-opener against Campbell. Getting him back on the field is something head coach Chip Lindsey is looking forward to.
“Obviously BJ is a guy that is one of the leaders of our football team, so just having him back from that standpoint is huge,” said Lindsey.
His return comes amid a pandemic that has changed the way football is played; however, Smith’s only focus is on his team.
“I didn’t really focus on what I couldn’t control," said Smith about the coronavirus. "I couldn’t control that I go hurt, but that was in the past that already happened. I just could control my attitude every single day, so I just looked forward to coming in and just getting better every single day.”
The Trojans will head to Murfeesboro, Tennessee for the first game of the 2020 season, and stepping back on the field exactly after a full year of rehabilitation, training and prayer will be more than welcomed for the running back.
“I went probably about a year just waking up every morning just wondering when I’d be 100%, when my body would feel the same, and I truly can say that day has came and I feel good. It’s really just a blessing,” said Smith.
Kickoff is set for Saturday, Sept. 19 at 3:00 CT. The game can be watched live on ESPN 2.
