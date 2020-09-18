BPD: Suspect presented a weapon, was shot in officer-involved shooting in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A man presented a weapon before an officer-involved shooting with a Birmingham police officer Friday in the 6500 block of Avenue N in Ensley, according to BPD Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin.
Mauldin said the officer spotted the suspect driving a stolen sedan. The officer had information the car was stolen out of the Montgomery area.
The officer tried to stop the suspect around 2:00 p.m., but the suspect drove off. He wrecked not far from the area and investigators say that’s when the suspect showed a weapon during the encounter with the officer.
The officer did discharge his weapon, investigators say it is too early to know if the suspect discharged his.
The officer was not injured.
The suspect was taken to UAB with non-life threatening injuries.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.