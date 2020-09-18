Cooler air is on the way!

Hello, highs in the 70s!

Our forecast features plenty of cloud cover courtesy of Tropical Depression 22
By Tyler Sebree and Lee Southwick | September 17, 2020 at 6:26 AM CDT - Updated September 18 at 1:36 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who ordered a taste of Fall? Though the next 7 days won’t be particularly sunny, they will be much more comfortable!

Afternoon high temperatures will top out in the middle and upper 70s each day through next week. On top of that, humidity will stay low. It will feel great!

Much cooler air will settle in this weekend and remain in place through next week.
Low temperatures will be in the 50s many mornings, so you may need a light jacket to start your days next week.

As for rain chances, they stay very low. We can’t rule out a pop up shower this weekend, but most will stay dry.

River Flooding Update...

The latest river outlook for Central Alabama features a pair of “Moderate Flooding” forecasts. Both the Choctawhatchee River and the Pea River are forecast to reach “Moderate Flooding."

The Pea River's crest at Elba has been lowered significantly.
No other rivers in Central Alabama are expected to exceed more than “Minor Flood Stage” as it looks this morning.

  • Pea River at Elba and Ariton: moderate flooding occurring/expected
  • Choctawhatchee River near Newton: moderate flooding occurring/expected
  • Choctawhatchee River at Geneva: moderate flooding occurring/expected
  • Conecuh River at River Falls and Brewton: minor flooding occurring/expected
  • Murder Creek at Brewton: moderate flooding occurred -- the creek is now receding
  • Several rivers and creeks in the Florida Panhandle are expected to reach flood stage as well from Sally’s torrential rainfall
The latest outlook for the Conecuh River at both River Falls and Brewton.
The latest outlook for the Choctawhatchee River at both Newton and Geneva.
What’s going on in the Gulf?

All eyes are on Tropical Depression 22. This storm will likely be named “Beta." Yes, we’ve had so many storms, we’ve run out of names and moved onto the Greek alphabet! This is the second time this has ever happened. The current track from the National Hurricane Center keeps it in the western Gulf, but we’re still keeping a close eye on it.

TD 22 will become Tropical Storm and eventually Hurricane Wilfred in the Western Gulf of Mexico while moving very slowly.
What Sally Brought to Central Alabama...

Peak wind gusts locally reached 30-50 mph, with Union Springs recording the highest gust of 51 mph. The most intense winds were confined to far southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

Preliminary wind gusts from Sally reached hurricane-force across coastal Alabama, Florida and Mississippi.
That’s where hurricane-force gusts of 75-120 mph were recorded as Sally roared ashore. The highest wind gust report of 121 mph came from the Fort Morgan, Alabama, area.

Peak wind gusts across Central Alabama.
Total rainfall was very impressive with Sally, especially across Southeast Alabama.

That’s where rain totals of 6-12″ and widespread flooding concerns were/are common. Some of those locations include Troy, Union Springs, Enterprise, Opp, Elba, Dothan, Andalusia, Florala, Brewton, Greenville, Luverne, River Falls, Brantley, Brundidge, and Ozark.

Rain totals of 6-12" were estimated across Southeast Alabama.
The absolute heaviest rain fell in Baldwin and Mobile counties, in addition to the Florida Panhandle. Rain totals of 12-24″+ were common in those areas, where extreme flooding occurred.

