Cooler air is on the way!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who ordered a taste of Fall? Though the next 7 days won’t be particularly sunny, they will be much more comfortable!
Afternoon high temperatures will top out in the middle and upper 70s each day through next week. On top of that, humidity will stay low. It will feel great!
Low temperatures will be in the 50s many mornings, so you may need a light jacket to start your days next week.
As for rain chances, they stay very low. We can’t rule out a pop up shower this weekend, but most will stay dry.
River Flooding Update...
The latest river outlook for Central Alabama features a pair of “Moderate Flooding” forecasts. Both the Choctawhatchee River and the Pea River are forecast to reach “Moderate Flooding."
No other rivers in Central Alabama are expected to exceed more than “Minor Flood Stage” as it looks this morning.
- Pea River at Elba and Ariton: moderate flooding occurring/expected
- Choctawhatchee River near Newton: moderate flooding occurring/expected
- Choctawhatchee River at Geneva: moderate flooding occurring/expected
- Conecuh River at River Falls and Brewton: minor flooding occurring/expected
- Murder Creek at Brewton: moderate flooding occurred -- the creek is now receding
- Several rivers and creeks in the Florida Panhandle are expected to reach flood stage as well from Sally’s torrential rainfall
What’s going on in the Gulf?
All eyes are on Tropical Depression 22. This storm will likely be named “Beta." Yes, we’ve had so many storms, we’ve run out of names and moved onto the Greek alphabet! This is the second time this has ever happened. The current track from the National Hurricane Center keeps it in the western Gulf, but we’re still keeping a close eye on it.
What Sally Brought to Central Alabama...
Peak wind gusts locally reached 30-50 mph, with Union Springs recording the highest gust of 51 mph. The most intense winds were confined to far southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.
That’s where hurricane-force gusts of 75-120 mph were recorded as Sally roared ashore. The highest wind gust report of 121 mph came from the Fort Morgan, Alabama, area.
Total rainfall was very impressive with Sally, especially across Southeast Alabama.
That’s where rain totals of 6-12″ and widespread flooding concerns were/are common. Some of those locations include Troy, Union Springs, Enterprise, Opp, Elba, Dothan, Andalusia, Florala, Brewton, Greenville, Luverne, River Falls, Brantley, Brundidge, and Ozark.
The absolute heaviest rain fell in Baldwin and Mobile counties, in addition to the Florida Panhandle. Rain totals of 12-24″+ were common in those areas, where extreme flooding occurred.
