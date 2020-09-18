Friday Night Football Fever: Week 4

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.
You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures. You can also submit pictures at the bottom of this page.
You can also call in a score at 334-284-5276.
Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!
Friday games:
PCA at Montgomery Academy
Eufaula at Park Crossing
BTW Tuskegee at Bullock County
Lee-Scott at Macon East (Homecoming)
Reeltown at Goshen
Andalusia at Charles Henderson
Chilton County at Stanhope Elmore
Beulah at Montgomery Catholic
Pike County at Trinity
Clarke Prep at Autauga Academy
Dothan at Prattville (Stanley Jensen Stadium)
Jeff Davis at Auburn
Carver at Opelika
Valiant Cross at Chambers Academy
ACA at Dale County
