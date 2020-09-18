Friday Night Football Fever: Week 4

Friday Night Football Fever: Week 4
The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | September 18, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 3:13 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures. You can also submit pictures at the bottom of this page.

You can also call in a score at 334-284-5276.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

Friday games:

PCA at Montgomery Academy

Eufaula at Park Crossing

BTW Tuskegee at Bullock County

Lee-Scott at Macon East (Homecoming)

Reeltown at Goshen

Andalusia at Charles Henderson

Chilton County at Stanhope Elmore

Beulah at Montgomery Catholic

Pike County at Trinity

Clarke Prep at Autauga Academy

Dothan at Prattville (Stanley Jensen Stadium)

Jeff Davis at Auburn

Carver at Opelika

Valiant Cross at Chambers Academy

ACA at Dale County

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.