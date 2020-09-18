Prattville police chase ends on I-85 in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested after a police chase from Prattville to Montgomery, according to the Prattville Police Department.
The incident happened Friday morning when a Prattville officer attempted to make a traffic stop only to have the driver put their vehicle in reverse toward him and his vehicle, the department said.
The officer pursued the vehicle onto Interstate 65 southbound and was quickly joined in the chase by Alabama Law Enforcement State Troopers.
The suspect, who has not been identified by name, was taken into custody after coming to a stop along Interstate 85 near the Eastern Bypass.
It’s unclear why the suspect fled. The case remains under investigation and charges are pending.
No injuries were reported, nor was the officer’s vehicle damaged in the initial incident.
