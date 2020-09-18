Suspect in Auburn teen’s kidnapping turned murder re-arrested

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - One of three men charged with kidnapping an Auburn teen who was later found dead has been arrested for a second time.
Taharra Brunson was arrested and charged with kidnapping Thomas Green on Sept. 10, the same day remains later identified as Green’s were found.
On Sept. 17, Auburn police and the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force arrested Brunson again with a fugitive warrant for violation of parole.
Following Brunson’s arrest in connection to Green’s kidnapping, he, along with two other suspects Marcus Wigley and Damian Williams, received a $50,000 bond.
Brunson is currently being held in the Lee County Jail without bond.
No one has been charged with murder in Green’s case.
