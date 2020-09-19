2 charged with chemical endangerment of child

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two suspects are now under arrest, charged with three counts each of chemical endangerment of a child, according to the Troy Police Department.
Shelbie Lynn Moore was arrested Monday and Marcus Tawuan Xavier Scott was taken into custody the following day at the Pardons and Parole Office in Troy.
Investigators made the arrests more than a week after being notified by the Pike County Department of Human Resources on Sept. 9 about an ongoing investigation regarding three children exposed to narcotics.
Both were taken to the Troy City Jail before being transferred to the Pike County Jail on a $45,000 bond.
This case is still under investigation by the Troy Police Department.
