Cloudy but comfortable Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fall, is that you? Our first taste of Autumn is underway! Our forecast turns very pleasant by the workweek. But first, about these clouds...
They don’t last forever, but they do stay stubborn today. A few showers could also pop-up throughout the day today. Temperatures, however, stay comfortable in the upper 70s for most!
A bit more sunshine is likely for Sunday, and highs will stay in the upper 70s.
Then, the really nice forecast kicks in. Sunday night into Monday morning, lows will drop into the 50s! By Monday afternoon, highs will only top out in the middle 70s with low humidity and a good amount of sunshine.
This forecast is rinse and repeat for a couple of days! So, you may need a light jacket to start your workdays, and your windows can stay open!
This is a well-deserved forecast after what we went through with Sally. Speaking of the tropics, though...
We officially have Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf of Mexico. Yes, we’ve had so many storms, we’ve run out of names and moved onto the Greek alphabet! This is the second time this has ever happened. Beta is expected to strengthen into a hurricane soon. The current track from the National Hurricane Center keeps it in the western Gulf, but we’re still keeping a close eye on it.
