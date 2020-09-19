Eufaula City Schools Board of Education President passes away

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The President of the Eufaula City Schools Board of Education has passed away at the age of 65.
Dr. James A. Lockwood passed away in his home in Eufaula on Friday, Sept. 11, according to his obituary.
Dr. Lockwood was appointed to the Board of Education in 1995.
Eufaula City Schools and Superintendent Joey Brannan released a statement on his death, saying:
"Dr. Lockwood was a born and trusted leader with a remarkable talent for bringing people together. It was amazing to watch him guide his fellow board members and provide the support needed to reach an agreement.
"He and his family have made Eufaula City Schools and Eufaula a better place by their dedication and the giving of their hearts, time, wisdom, ideas and advice. We will miss Dr. Lockwood’s warmth, his calm demeanor, his youthful smile, and his enduring passion for improving the lives of the students in Eufaula.
"Under his leadership as a board member, Eufaula City Schools has been through many changes including new buildings, extensive renovations, different curriculums and programs and many new faces.
"His love for students and education was apparent to everyone who met him. We are comforted knowing the tremendous impact he had on the lives of young people for over twenty-five years as he served on the board.
"We extend our sincere condolences and prayers to his wife, Cindy, their sons, Bobby and Jay, his mother, Mrs. Dorothy Anne, and the rest of his family and many friends.
“Dr. Lockwood will be missed by all who knew him, yet his influence will live on.”
He was laid to rest in the Fairview Cemetery Addition on Thursday, Sept. 17.
