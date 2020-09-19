MPAC to show Alabama, Auburn football games for 2020

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Performing Arts Centre is looking to help football fans enjoy their favorite match-ups amid restrictions on SEC game attendance.
MPAC says it will show Auburn and Alabama games during the 2020 football season on its giant, 30-foot screen! Doors will open one hour before kickoff.
There will even be catering available from the chefs of the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel, who will put on a tailgate before each game. This includes hot dogs, wings, BBQ pork sandwiches, chips, soft drinks, and cold beer which can be bought before and during the game.
There is NO RESERVATION and ADMISSION is FREE. MPAC will, however, adhere to all COVID-19 protocols , including social distancing and face mask use.
Here are the dates for the MPAC tailgates and game broadcasts:
Tide and Tiger Kickoff Celebrations:
Saturday, Sept. 26
Auburn vs. Kentucky - Kickoff: 11 a.m.
Alabama vs. Missouri - Kickoff: 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Alabama vs. Texas A&M - Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.
Auburn vs. Georgia - Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Alabama vs. Ole Miss - TBD
Auburn vs. Arkansas - TBD
Saturday, Oct. 17
Auburn vs. South Carolina - TBD
Alabama vs. Georgia: Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Alabama vs. Tennessee - TBD
Auburn vs. Ole Miss - TBD
Saturday, Oct. 31
Auburn vs. LSU - Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.
Alabama vs. Miss. State - Kickoff: 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 14
Alabama vs. LSU - Kickoff: 5 p.m.
Auburn vs. Miss. State - TBD
Saturday, Nov. 21
Alabama vs. Kentucky - TBD
Auburn vs. Tennessee - TBD
Saturday, Nov. 28
Alabama vs. Auburn - TBD
Saturday, Dec. 5
Alabama vs. Arkansas - TBD
Auburn vs. Texas A&M - TBD
