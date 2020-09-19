Suspect sought after shots fired at 5 juveniles

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Samson Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted in connection to shots being fired at a vehicle full of juveniles Friday night.
The police department said it was notified of shots being fired at Brunson Court and officers responded to the scene. While confirming the incident with witnesses, officers were called to another location where the victims had driven.
“At that location we found five juveniles who were on a vehicle and got shot at,” the police department said. “We had one who got grazed by a bullet and one that had glass fragments in their back.”
The vehicle was processed and bullets were found in different locations.
While police have not identified the suspect publicly, one has been identified and will be charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.