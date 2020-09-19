Two Opelika pharmacies burglarized, police searching for suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Opelika are searching for a suspect who is believed to have burglarized two pharmacies.
Police say there were potentially minor thefts at both Adam’s Pharmacy, located on 1st Ave., and Bubba’s Medicine Shop, located on 2nd Ave.
The male suspect appeared to be wearing dark-colored sweatpants with a white stripe, a dark-colored hoodie, white Nike shoes and a white face covering.
Anyone with information on these burglaries is asked to contact Opelika detectives at 334-705-5220.
