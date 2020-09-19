Voter registration drive held by historic downtown Montgomery church

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With fewer than 50 days left until the November general election, one historic Montgomery church is pushing for more people to make their voices heard.
On Saturday Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church held a voter’s rally for those wishing to register to vote or apply for an absentee ballot.
Reverend Cromwell Handy said it was a last chance opportunity for many to prepare for the upcoming election.
Ray Scott was one of those people who took advantage of the opportunity, registering to vote on his 18th birthday.
“At first I came out here for a school project and we were researching historical landmarks and we just saw the sign and it happened to be on my birthday,” Scott said. “I knew I wanted to vote so I came out here and it so happened to be the right day.”
The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 19 and the deadline to request for an absentee ballot is Oct. 29.
For more information about voting, visit the Alabama Secretary of State website.
The general election will take place on Nov. 3.
