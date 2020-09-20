Death investigation underway after Montgomery man’s body found

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a death investigation.
Police say a body was found in the 100 block of Coliseum Boulevard Sunday morning.
The body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.
Police identified the body as Paul Herron Jr., 67, of Montgomery.
No cause of death was given. Police say the circumstances remain under investigation.
No arrests have been made at this time.
No additional information is available per the ongoing investigation.
Police are asking anyone with knowledge of this death investigation to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215- STOP, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831.
