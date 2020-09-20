Montgomery church reopening with caution

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - First United Methodist Church is continuing to proceed with caution in welcoming parishioners back for worship.
The church recently started pilot groups allowing only a few parishioners to enter the sanctuary on Sundays.
Specific entranceways have been made, temperature checks are required, and masks and social distancing have been put in place.
Jay Cooper, senior pastor, says even though the building was closed for some time, the church has always remained opened, operating virtually on TV, online and social media.
“We went from a few thousand viewers on a typical Sunday when we gathered in worship to 15 to 20 to 22 thousand people for worshiping with us on any given Sunday,” Cooper said.
“We’re able to meet for small groups virtually, we had our youth programing all virtually all summer long, and we’re just now getting back to in person stuff, so that’s really awesome,” member Luv Dubose said.
The church has also supported and assisted those who fight on front lines battle the virus.
“We’ve worked with sanitation workers, city workers, our schools and hospitals, and we just look at this battle as a way to be a supply line for all those so our missions outreach has ramped up too,” Cooper said.
“The church has really ministered to us and met our needs by supplying baked goods and supplying our front line teams at Baptist South,” member and registered nurse Tricia Wooden said. “We’ve really been blessed that the church has really been the hands and feet of Christ.”
The target date for the church to reopen safely is Oct. 4.
