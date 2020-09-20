Montgomery ministry collecting item donations for hurricane relief

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - So many people want to lend a helping hand to the victims of Hurricane Sally on the Gulf Coast.
Faith Crusades Montgomery Rescue Mission is doing their part by sending supplies to the affected area.
Mission leaders say helping those in need is what they’ve been called to do.
“They said they need cleaning supplies. They need bleach. And a lot of tarps. I mean, that’s one thing that we actually overlooked is tarps,” said the ministry’s J.R. Shell.
Anyone who wants to donate will have an opportunity all next week.
The organization has set up two drop off locations. One is in front of Rent-A-Center at 1404 U.S. 231 in Troy. A trailed will be in place from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
The other is at the Bargain Center Thrift Store at 1728 Mt. Meigs Rd. in Montgomery from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Ministry members say you must specify that your items are for hurricane relief to ensure that it gets to the right place.
Some of the items needed are cleaning supplies, tarps, hygiene products and diapers.
