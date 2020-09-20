Sun, clouds, rain, cooler weather... It’s a mixed forecast!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday was very cloudy, and a lot of you saw rain. Today, there is hope for more peeks of sunshine and dry weather. Let’s dive in!
Rain is possible again today, especially the farther south you go. The farther north you are, the better chance you have of staying dry. Highs will be in the 70s again!
Then, the really nice forecast kicks in. Sunday night into Monday morning, lows will drop into the 50s! By Monday afternoon, highs will only top out in the middle 70s with low humidity and a good amount of sunshine.
This forecast is rinse and repeat for a couple of days! So, you may need a light jacket to start your workdays, and your windows can stay open!
By the middle of the week, rain chances return. Those rain chances are curtesy of Tropical Storm Beta. The current track from the National Hurricane Center has Beta making landfall in Texas, then turning northeast. It will weaken while it moves across land and towards us, so as for impacts go from Beta, all we’re expecting for now is scattered rain. We’ll keep you updated.
