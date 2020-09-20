A taste of Fall is in the air!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s a slight chill in the air today! Temperatures started in the low 60s this morning, and they won’t be warming up much this afternoon. Highs will only reach the middle 70s for most under partly sunny skies.
As for rain chances, they’re possible the farther south you go. Many in central Alabama will stay dry all day; some in south Alabama will see sprinkles and showers.
Tonight into Monday morning, lows will drop into the 50s for many!
By Monday afternoon, highs will only top out in the middle 70s again with low humidity and a good amount of sunshine.
This forecast is rinse and repeat for a couple of days! So, you may need a light jacket to start your workdays, and your windows can stay open. Fall officially begins on Tuesday with the equinox; we just got our taste of Fall a few days early.
By the middle of the week, rain chances return. Those rain chances are curtesy of Tropical Storm Beta. The current track from the National Hurricane Center has Beta making landfall in Texas, then turning northeast. It will weaken while it moves across land and towards us, so as for impacts from Beta go, all we’re expecting for now is scattered rain. We’ll keep you updated.
