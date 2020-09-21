ADPH: Over 75% of child care facilities now open

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports that the state now has its highest number of child care facilities back open since March.
According to an ADPH study of child care facilities in early September, 76% of all child care facilities in Alabama are open. This is up from 63% open in late July.
When businesses began shutting down in March due to the pandemic, only about 12% were open.
“Alabama is well on our way to reopening the necessary number of child care facilities to enable parents to return to work and resume a more normal schedule," said Alabama Department of Human Resources Commissioner Nancy Buckner. “This is the sixth survey we have conducted and each one has shown tremendous growth in the numbers of open facilities. We have worked hard to encourage child care providers to open by providing support in the form of grants and supplies.”
DHR established a grant program in July to help stabilize open child care providers and to encourage other facilities to reopen. Officials say the Temporary Assistance for Stabilizing Child Care grant program has provided $10,310,600 in financial aid to 834 child care providers across the state.
The survey also says that more than 50 of the still-closed child care facilities responded that they plan to open in the next two months. Forty other closed facilities stated that they are still providing some services virtually while closed.
The September survey included 852 child care providers across the state. Providers who reported being open during prior DHR surveys did not participate. Those who did not answer the phone when contacted were considered closed.
Click here to find open child care facilities.
