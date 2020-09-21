Auburn man sentenced to nearly five years for lying to FBI about distributing ISIS propaganda

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man will spend most of the next five years in federal prison after making false statements to the FBI during a terrorism investigation.
26-year-old Nayef Amjad Qashou has been sentenced to 57 months in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release. During that time, the judge has ordered that Qashou participate in a mental health treatment program and have his computer and electronic device usage monitored by the U.S. Probation Office.
According to court documents, Qashou was being monitored by the FBI for a few years prior to 2018 after receiving tips about erratic behavior that indicated he was showing interest in joining ISIS.
In Sept. 2018, FBI agents interviewed Qashou on suspicion that he was sharing videos promoting international terrorism. In that interview, he admitted to compiling and distributing 37 “educational” videos about Islam.
An investigation found that Qashou misrepresented both the number and contents of the videos. Investigators found that he distributed approximately 115 videos of ISIS propaganda to other people.
It was also found that at one point, Qashou traveled to Jordan and attempted to cross into Syria to join ISIS, but was stopped by Jordanian officials.
Qashou ultimately admitted to knowingly lying to FBI agents to protect individuals seen in the videos and to slow down their investigation.
There is no parole in the federal system.
