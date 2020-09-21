Birmingham officer hit by vehicle Monday morning at apartment complex; search for suspect underway

Police said the officer was responding to a report of a vehicle being being broken into at the complex just after 5 a.m. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | September 21, 2020 at 6:30 AM CDT - Updated September 21 at 8:59 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police said an officer was hit by a vehicle Monday morning at the Lakeshore Ridge Apartment complex.

The officer was taken to UAB Hospital. He was responsive, but his condition is not known.

Police were involved in a pursuit with driver who left the scene. Police said they lost the driver of the silver SUV on I-59 southbound at Arkadelphia.

This is a developing story and we will update it when more information becomes available.

