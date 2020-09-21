COVID-19 survivor still struggles with disease, but thankful

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nearly 200,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States. Health professionals expect that number to grow as everyone waits on the creation of a vaccine.
Those who are surviving remain thankful.
Leigh Ann Gordo is a mother of two. She got COVID back in May and recovered. Unfortunately, she is still struggling with the infectious disease.
“I’m feeling much better. I’m still not a hundred percent,” Gordon said.
Gordon is what is called a ‘long hauler’. She has symptoms after recovering from the coronavirus that is still causing her to seek a doctor’s care.
“I’m having some pruney feelings in my fingertips and my hands are stiff and I’m sensitive to cold ice or any kinds of cold cups,” Gordon said.
Gordon was a runner and a mother of two. She would tell you despite the drawbacks of those symptoms, now she is better than when she had the coronavirus.
“The worst moment was definitely when I was in the hospital. I was numb from my neck down to my toes and we couldn’t figure out what was wrong with me,” Gordon said.
Gordon recovered and she wanted to get back to her love of running but quickly felt weak and the new symptoms developed. Even though she is improving, with 200,000 deaths Gordon realizes how lucky she is.
“I’m so thankful I’m getting back to normal. I’m back at work now and I’m doing a lot better so I’m very thankful for that," Gordon said.
Gordon is back to her neurologist later this week. She does believe after what she has been through, some people are still not taking the disease seriously. She will tell you - mask up and socially distance.
