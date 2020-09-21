DEFENDERS: WSFA 12 News, AARP to fight fraud with phonebank

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News and AARP are teaming up once again to host a virtual phonebank to help our viewers combat fraud.
AARP volunteers will be standing by to take viewer questions Wednesday from 4-7 p.m.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, in 2019 Alabama saw about 28,500 reports of fraud, identity theft, and other reports that bilked residents out of more than $9 million.
According to the FTC, the top 10 categories for fraud include:
- Identity theft
- Imposter scams
- Credit bureaus, info furnishers and report users
- Telephone and mobile services
- Debt collections
- Prizes, sweepstakes and lotteries
- Banks and lenders
- Online shopping, negative reviews
- Auto related
- Healthcare related
The average victim lost about $300 to fraudsters in each case. Make sure you tune in for the WSFA 12 News and AARP virtual phonebank on Wednesday to help us drive that number down to zero.
We’ll provide the contact details during that time on-air and right here on this page.
