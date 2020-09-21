Feels like Fall, for now... rain chances increase later in the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you have been looking forward to a break from the heat and humidity, sit back and relax because Mother Nature will keep temperatures across Alabama cooler over the next several days! Now, there hasn’t really been much sunshine, and it does look like our forecast trends on the cloudier side, but that’s the price we will have to pay for a taste of fall-like weather.
We have recorded two straight days in the mid-70s for the first time in what seems like forever... the best news is the 70s are going nowhere for the next several days.
Under a continued mostly cloudy sky, look for high temperatures to stay capped in the middle and upper 70s through Thursday.
The good news is that despite the cloud cover we don’t have any legitimate rain chances until Thursday, which means you will be able to enjoy the fall-like weather outdoors! By the way, fall officially starts Tuesday morning, so Mother Nature is following the rules this go-around.
It will be a bit breezy today and tonight because we’re “squished” between a strong high pressure system off to the northeast and Tropical Storm Beta off to our southwest.
That high pressure-low pressure combination creates a “pressure gradient” leading to breezy conditions.
The winds will subside into Tuesday, and all looks quiet until a surge of moisture from what will likely be Beta’s remnants arrives Wednesday night and Thursday.
This will increase the humidity and lead to widespread showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms.
The chance of showers and thunderstorms will stick around Friday, Saturday and maybe even Sunday as a remnant frontal boundary will hang out across the Deep South.
That stretch should be more typical summertime shower and storm coverage as opposed to Thursday’s gloomy and showery weather. Not everyone will see rain Friday-Sunday, but the chance will be there with very muggy conditions.
High temperatures will return to the 80s with overnight lows back near 70 degrees unfortunately.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.