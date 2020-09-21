Feels like Fall, for now... rain chances increase later in the week

Daytime highs will only top out in the 70s through Thursday

Fall gets underway tomorrow, which means we're losing a bunch of daylight
By Tyler Sebree and Amanda Curran | September 21, 2020 at 6:58 AM CDT - Updated September 21 at 9:58 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you have been looking forward to a break from the heat and humidity, sit back and relax because Mother Nature will keep temperatures across Alabama cooler over the next several days! Now, there hasn’t really been much sunshine, and it does look like our forecast trends on the cloudier side, but that’s the price we will have to pay for a taste of fall-like weather.

We have recorded two straight days in the mid-70s for the first time in what seems like forever... the best news is the 70s are going nowhere for the next several days.

Under a continued mostly cloudy sky, look for high temperatures to stay capped in the middle and upper 70s through Thursday.

The good news is that despite the cloud cover we don’t have any legitimate rain chances until Thursday, which means you will be able to enjoy the fall-like weather outdoors! By the way, fall officially starts Tuesday morning, so Mother Nature is following the rules this go-around.

Highs will reach 74° today, which is typical for Halloween.
Highs will reach 74° today, which is typical for Halloween. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

It will be a bit breezy today and tonight because we’re “squished” between a strong high pressure system off to the northeast and Tropical Storm Beta off to our southwest.

That high pressure-low pressure combination creates a “pressure gradient” leading to breezy conditions.

It will be a breezy start to the week with gusts upwards of 20-25 mph all day Monday.
It will be a breezy start to the week with gusts upwards of 20-25 mph all day Monday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The winds will subside into Tuesday, and all looks quiet until a surge of moisture from what will likely be Beta’s remnants arrives Wednesday night and Thursday.

This will increase the humidity and lead to widespread showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms.

Beta will make landfall in Texas Monday night, bringing flooding rain and surge concerns to parts of Texas and Louisiana.
Beta will make landfall in Texas Monday night, bringing flooding rain and surge concerns to parts of Texas and Louisiana. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The chance of showers and thunderstorms will stick around Friday, Saturday and maybe even Sunday as a remnant frontal boundary will hang out across the Deep South.

That stretch should be more typical summertime shower and storm coverage as opposed to Thursday’s gloomy and showery weather. Not everyone will see rain Friday-Sunday, but the chance will be there with very muggy conditions.

70s remain in charge with a return to rain by Thursday.
70s remain in charge with a return to rain by Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

High temperatures will return to the 80s with overnight lows back near 70 degrees unfortunately.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.