Gov. Ivey establishes STEM advisory council

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has signed an executive order to establish the Alabama STEM Council.
The council’s job is to advise state leadership on ways to improve STEM-related education, career awareness and workforce development opportunities across the state.
STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Ivey says STEM workers play a “key role in the sustained growth and stability of Alabama’s economy.” She says the state must develop this workforce to adequately meet growing labor demands amid the state’s business expansions.
Some of these growing sectors in include advanced manufacturing, aerospace, engineering and cybertechnology.
The governor says the new council will help students develop STEM-based skills to more easily help them transition into the workforce upon graduation.
“Our great state is home to several quality STEM-focused education and workforce initiatives. However, we lack a common system to weave these initiatives together into a network that reaches all learners across the state and expands the workforce pipeline,” Dr. Neil Lamb said. “Establishing a statewide Council was a key recommendation from the Governor’s Advisory Council on Excellence on STEM, and I am thrilled to see that recommendation become reality through the Alabama STEM Council.”
Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, sponsored a bill in the 2020 regular legislative session that sought to create the Alabama STEM Council as an independent state entity within the Alabama Department of Commerce. Although HB293 passed in the House, it failed to advance in the state Senate due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m extremely pleased the governor is taking the lead with the Executive Order to form the STEM Council,” Collins said. “Having the math and science experts from Alabama set high quality standards and guiding student growth in achievement will make a positive difference. Thank you, Governor Ivey, for prioritizing education!”
The council will hold an initial organizational meeting within 90 days after the issuance of this order.
Neil Lamb, vice president for educational outreach at HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, was appointed as council chairman.
Members of the council include:
- Charles Nash - University of Alabama System
- Terry Burkle - Baldwin County Education Foundation
- Dawn Morrison - Alabama State Department of Education
- Charisse Stokes - Montgomery Chamber of Commerce
- Dr. Vicky Karolewics - President of Wallace State Community College
- Sheila Holt - AMSTI director at University of Alabama in Huntsville
- Liz Huntley - Lightfoot, Franklin & White
- RaSheda Workman - Stillman College
- Eric Mackey - State superintendent of education
- Barbara Cooper - Secretary of Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education
- Jimmy Baker - Chancellor of Alabama Community College System
- Jim Purcell - Executive director of Alabama Commission on Higher Education
- Fitzgerald Washington - Secretary of Alabama Department of Labor
- Greg Canfield - Secretary of Alabama Department of Commerce
- Tim McCartney - Chairman of Alabama Workforce Council
- George Clark - President of Manufacture Alabama
- Ken Tucker - President of University of West Alabama
- Kathryn Lanier - STEM education outreach director at Southern Research
- Tina Miller-Way - Dauphin Island Sea Lab
- Amy Templeton President and CEO of McWane Science Center
- Kay Taylor - Director of Education at U.S. Space & Rocket Center
- Mary Lou Ewald - Director of outreach at Auburn University College of Sciences and Mathematics
- Paul Morin - Alabama SMART Foundation
- Adreinne Starks - Founder and CEO of STREAM Innovations
- Calvin Briggs - Founder and director of Southern Center for Broadening Participation in STEM
- Josh Laney - Director of Alabama Office of Apprenticeship
- Keith Phillips - Executive director of Alabama Technology Network
- Jimmy Hull - Career and technical education director for Alabama State Department of Education
- Sean Stevens - Career coach for Alabama State Department of Education
- Tina Watts - Community investor with the Boeing Co.
- Daryl Taylor - Vice president and general manager at Airbus America
- K-Rob Thomas - Power delivery general manager at Alabama Power
- Lee Meadows - Associate professor for Department of Curriculum and Instruction at University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Tim Wick - Senior associate dean for School of Engineering at University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Robin McGill - Director of instruction for Alabama Commission on Higher Education
- Elisabeth Davis - Assistant superintendent of the division of teaching and learning for Alabama State Board of Education
- Jeff Gray - Department of Computer Science professor at the University of Alabama
- Cynthia McCarty - District 6 representative for the Alabama State Board of Education
- Andre Harrison - Vice president for Cognia
- Brenda Terry - Executive director for Alabama Mathematics, Science, Technology, and Engineering Coalition for Education
- Tammy Dunn - Program director for A+ Education Partnership
